Morgan Stanley Cuts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to GBX 132

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
RYCEY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.75.
Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
