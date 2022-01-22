Morgan Stanley Cuts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to GBX 132

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

