Mizuho Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $43.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JAMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.86.

BATS JAMF opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter worth about $20,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth about $14,614,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jamf by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,609,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,998,000 after buying an additional 392,850 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

