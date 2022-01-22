Mizuho Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $27.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $384,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

