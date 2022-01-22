Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,932 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $40,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

