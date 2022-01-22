Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,819 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $32,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $9,192,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

