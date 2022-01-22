Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,826 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $43,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

