Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,256 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $33,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $373.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.90 and a 200 day moving average of $367.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.48.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

