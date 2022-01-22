Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,017 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $41,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $116.18 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

