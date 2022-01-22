Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $36.34 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 969,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Farfetch worth $36,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 26.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,108,000 after buying an additional 2,605,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 29.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 61,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Farfetch by 113.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

FTCH opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

