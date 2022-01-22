Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $42,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB opened at $105.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.18. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.66 and a 12-month high of $114.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.