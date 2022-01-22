Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 900 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 36.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 82.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

MGA opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

