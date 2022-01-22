Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.81 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $353.71 or 0.00973822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and $1.81 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00065873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.59 or 0.07110348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,389.68 or 1.00187342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00060868 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 36,204 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars.

