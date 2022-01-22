Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.46.

Shares of MAA opened at $202.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average is $199.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $129.83 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

