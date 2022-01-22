Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.03 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day moving average of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

