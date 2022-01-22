MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of MGM opened at $40.96 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

