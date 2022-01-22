Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,563.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,515.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

