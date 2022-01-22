Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded down C$1.20 on Friday, hitting C$63.56. 487,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.40. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Metro will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

