Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $440.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $440.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $303.17 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.09. The company has a market capitalization of $843.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

