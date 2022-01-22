Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

