Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,607.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,868.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,804.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.