Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

