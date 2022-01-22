Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 373 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $628,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

