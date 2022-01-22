Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 15,476 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SSNC stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

