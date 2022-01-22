Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.81 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Shares of CI opened at $236.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average of $217.03. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

