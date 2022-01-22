Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after buying an additional 105,459 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $9,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 875,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

PNW opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

