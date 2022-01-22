Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,118 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

