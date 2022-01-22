Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 504.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 86.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $206.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

