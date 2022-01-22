Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MLCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

