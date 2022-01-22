MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.75

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.25. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 649,548 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

