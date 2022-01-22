Megacoin Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $154,333.89 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00304553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,829,062 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.