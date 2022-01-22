Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,458,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock valued at $71,700,557. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average of $195.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.