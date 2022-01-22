MDA (TSE:MDA) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MDA (TSE:MDA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TSE MDA opened at C$9.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.19. MDA has a one year low of C$8.76 and a one year high of C$18.88.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$550.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$567.70 million.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

