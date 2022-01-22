Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

Shares of FB traded down $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.17. 28,668,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,268,643. The stock has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.09. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

