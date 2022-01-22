Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.77. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.