Maxcoin Achieves Market Cap of $447,201.61 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $447,201.61 and approximately $63.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,204.12 or 0.99995900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00090381 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00282633 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00372828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00144565 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.