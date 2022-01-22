Matthew Zinn Sells 948 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $15,025.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Matthew Zinn sold 613 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $10,390.35.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $62,272.86.

On Monday, October 25th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $30,599.35.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $258,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

