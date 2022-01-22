MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. 746,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,680. MasTec has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

