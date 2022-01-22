Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,380 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,747,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,472,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,108,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,123,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

DTM opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.