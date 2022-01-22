Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $802,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,598 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

Shares of LUV opened at $43.37 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

