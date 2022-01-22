Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.54 Million in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $354,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $1,949,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

