Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $137,220.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Adam Mikkelson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $217.91 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day moving average is $275.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Masimo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
