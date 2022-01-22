Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $137,220.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Mikkelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $217.91 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day moving average is $275.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Masimo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

