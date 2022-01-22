MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $490.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $499.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.83.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $364.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $589.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.