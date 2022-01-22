Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $71,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $124,700.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00.

Stem stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $2,173,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

