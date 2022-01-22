Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $364.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $278.95 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

