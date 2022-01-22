Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

