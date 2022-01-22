Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.37 and its 200-day moving average is $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

