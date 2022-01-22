Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

