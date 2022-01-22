Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $11.15 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 240,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 172,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

