ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.02. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $102.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

