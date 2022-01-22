Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 169.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,754 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $556.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

